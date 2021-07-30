Cobalt company collaborates with Timiskaming First Nation on medicinal, edible plant study – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 28, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

First Cobalt partners on Indigenous community initiative to assess long-term impacts of industrial contamination on wild plants

The Toronto mining company that’s overhauling a metals refinery outside the town of Cobalt has launched a unique environmental and community initiative with an area First Nation.

First Cobalt is working with Timiskaming First Nation on a two-year study to assess the historic impact of settlement, logging, mining and industrial processes on the ecosystem in the former Cobalt mining district.

Specifically, this tag-team study is examining the long-term impact on medicinal plants and mushrooms in this area of the Timiskaming region.

The company said it’s funding the study which will support the Wild Basket initiative, a community project run by the First Nation that harvests and sells wild products such as edible mushrooms, plants and berries from their traditional territory.

First Cobalt’s refinery, located five kilometres northeast outside the town of Cobalt, sits on Timiskaming First Nation’s traditional land.

