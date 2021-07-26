Climate scientists begin key report as G20 failed to reach phase-out coal deal – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – July 26, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

More than 200 of the world’s leading climate scientists began working Monday on an updated version of a key report summarizing how Earth’s climate has already changed, and what humans can expect for the rest of the century.

The last time the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body that coordinates research about global warming, published this report was in 2013.

At the time, the experts said humans were the “dominant cause” of global warming since the 1950s. The document paved the way for the Paris climate agreement signed in 2015.

Much has changed since and the sixth version of the report, to be published on August 9, is expected to be a “wake-up call” to governments.

The two-week virtual meeting of IPCC scientists comes against a backdrop of climate change-triggered disasters unfolding around the world, from flash floods in Europe, North America and Asia, to a surge of wildfires and heat waves in the US and Canada’s West Coasts.

