Stellantis CEO says Canada could be the location of its new electric-vehicle battery plant – by Eric Atkins (Globe and Mail – July 22, 2021)

The head of Stellantis says Canada could be the location of its new electric-vehicle battery plant, part of the global automaker’s $44.5-billion investment in low-emission cars.

Stellantis, formed in January by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group of France, will build two battery plants in North America and three in Europe – Germany, France and possibly Italy.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis’s chief executive officer, said the locations of the North American plants have not been selected, and are under discussion with partners and government officials.

“At least one will be in the U.S., perhaps two. There is also an option that one of the two will be in Canada,” Mr. Tavares told a news conference of Detroit’s Automotive Press Association on Wednesday.

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Industry, welcomed Mr. Tavares’s comments but declined to provide details of talks with the automaker because they involve citing commercially sensitive information.

