Harte Gold stock jumps on new discovery near Sugar Zone mine – by Staff (Mining.com – July 23, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Harte Gold’s (TSX: HRT) regional exploration at its Sugar Zone property has made the discovery of a new greenfield mineralized area, about 8.5 kilometres (5.2 miles) northwest of the producing Sugar Zone mine in Ontario.

The Sugar Zone property covers a large greenstone belt 36 km in length and up to 10 km wide, part of the Abitibi-Wawa subprovince. There are over 15 targets identified by Harte on the property prioritized for advanced exploration.

The new discovery, named the “007 Showing”, was a result of the company’s ongoing efforts to concentrate exploration efforts on priority areas across its 81,287-hectare land package.

This newly discovered area consists of a 7m wide zone of strong deformation situated on the Dayohessarah greenstone belt with mineralized felsic and mafic volcanics, intruded by mineralized felsic dykes and abundant quartz veining.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/harte-gold-stock-jumps-on-new-discovery-near-sugar-zone-mine/