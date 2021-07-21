Northeast gold junior miner signs exploration agreement with First Nations – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 20, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Gatling Exploration strikes partnership with Matachewan, Wahgoshig First Nations

A gold exploration company in the Kirkland Lake area has inked an exploration agreement with Matachewan and Wahgoshig First Nations.

Vancouver-based Gatling Exploration is working a gold property known as the Larder Project, 35 kilometres east of Kirkland Lake. The agreement sets out a framework for communication and a working relationship between the company and the First Nations.

One objective of this deal is to identify opportunities for Indigenous-owned businesses and members to participate in the company’s exploration activities, which may include training.

If the project moves into a stage where it has a real likelihood of becoming a mine, this agreement establishes a timetable to start negotiations toward reaching an impact benefit agreement (IBA).

IBAs are confidential and legally binding agreements covering how communities will participate in a resource operation or activity within their traditional territory. Most IBAs basically cover environmental sustainability, revenue sharing, training, employment, and business opportunities while ensuring there are environmental safeguards and health and safety assurances in place.

