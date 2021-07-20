Province pours $7.9 million into forestry, mining in northeastern Ontario – by Colleen Romaniuk (Sudbury Star – July 19, 2021)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

The provincial government announced more than $7.9 million in funding on Monday to support the forestry and mining sectors in northeastern Ontario. The money will support 16 different projects and create and maintain 112 jobs in the Sudbury and Algoma districts.

The funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) and includes significant investments in the mining supply and service sector in Greater Sudbury.

“This is an important infusion of high-tech capacity in the supply chains of forestry and mining.

On the precipice of a breakthrough in critical minerals, we want to make sure that companies are armed with the tools they need to respond to that market demand,” said Greg Rickford, the minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Indigenous Affairs.

“It’s important that we stay on the cutting edge of these sectors and make sure our young people have something to look forward to that’s not only high-tech but also in some of our foundational sectors here in Northern Ontario.”

