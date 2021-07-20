G-20 Countries struggling to drive economies to net-zero transition (Mining Review Africa – July 20, 2021)

Bloomberg Philanthropies and BloombergNEF has released a new Climate Policy Factbook outlining the progress that each G-20 member country has made toward moving to a low-carbon economy.

The report was released to increase transparency and inform policy priorities ahead of upcoming international climate negotiations, including the G-20 Summit and Ministerial Meetings, the 75th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, and COP26.

The Climate Policy Factbook highlights three concrete areas in which immediate government action is needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius: 1) phasing out support for fossil fuels, 2) putting a price on emissions, and 3) encouraging climate risk disclosure. In each of these areas, the report found that the policies of many G-20 countries were significantly off course.

“Winning the fight against climate change requires urgent and bold action across every industry, and we need governments to lead the way,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions.

“Our hope is that G-20 members take this report to heart, use its recommendations to hit their Paris Agreement targets, and show the world the health and economic benefits of building a resilient, sustainable global economy.”

