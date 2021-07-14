Top-10 Canadian base metal and uranium explorers and developers (Mining.com – July 13, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Demand for greener energy has put companies with uranium and base metal projects under the spotlight. Here’s a list of the top ten Canadian-headquartered base metal and uranium juniors with no production. The ranking is based on the companies’ market capitalization as of June 3, and compiled by MiningIntelligence.

NexGen Energy – Market capitalization: C$2.7 billion ($2.3 billion)

NexGen Energy’s (TSX: NXE; NYSE: NXE) market cap has increased fivefold from last year, pushing it from third to first place in this year’s top ten ranking.

The exploration and development company’s valuation has been boosted as the spot price for uranium edged higher in May to pass $32 per lb., and comes after several years in which uranium was trading in the $25-30 per lb. price range.

The company is focussed on developing uranium projects in the southwestern part of the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan and Alberta, one of the world’s leading sources of high-grade uranium oxide used in nuclear power reactors.

NexGen holds just under 200,000 hectares of land, and includes the largest development-stage uranium deposit in Canada, its 100%-owned Rook 1 project. Rook 1 hosts the Arrow deposit, as well as the South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow and Cannon discoveries.

