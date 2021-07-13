Vale, Steel to head back to table with facilitator – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – July 13, 2021)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Sudbury members have been on strike since June 1; two sides looking for compromise

With a strike by Vale workers now entering its seventh week, the company and union have agreed to bring in an outside party to help them find common ground.

“Over the past few days Vale and the United Steelworkers Local 6500 bargaining committees have been exploring a path forward to the resumption of negotiations,” said Danica Pagnutti, corporate affairs specialist with Vale, in a message to The Star.

“On that front, we will be returning to the negotiation table on July 19 and utilizing a third-party facilitator that was jointly selected by Vale and the USW to assist in these conversations.”

Recommendations will not be binding — the individual will be acting as a consultant as opposed to a ministry-appointed mediator or arbitrator — but it’s hoped the fresh perspective will spur a compromise.

“We remain hopeful that this is a positive step towards securing a collective agreement,” said Pagnutti.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/vale-steel-to-head-back-to-table-with-facilitator