Timmins gold explorer makes new discovery – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 13, 2021)

Galleon Gold intends to release preliminary economic assessment for open-pit mine in September

Galleon Gold has made a new gold discovery at its West Cache Gold Project, west of Timmins, where it wants to develop an open-pit mine.

The Toronto junior miner reports finding multiple gold zones in a mineralized area that it’s calling the South Area Discovery. West Cache is 13 kilometres west of Timmins. Highway 101 runs through the 3,700-hectare property.

The company has been talking up West Cache’s “blue sky potential” since kicking off a 46,000-metre drill program in June 2020 that’s continued well into this year.

They’ve been steadily rewarded over the past few months with several high-grade gold intercepts as they drill along the edges of a proposed east and west pit to extend several gold zones, found near the surface and at depth.

Last September, a new high-grade zone, #9, was discovered. In a July 13 news release, Galleon posted high-grade results from previously undrilled areas, south of Zone #9, which have no history of exploration drilling.

