Bigger than Voisey’s: Canada Nickel files PEA for Crawford mine in Ontario – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – July 12, 2021)

Canada Nickel Company (TSX-V: CNC) announced on Monday it had filed a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Crawford nickel sulphide project in Ontario, almost a year after exploration drilling began at the asset.

The PEA envisions a conventional open pit mine and mill that will produce both nickel and magnetite concentrates over a mine life of 25 years.

The operation is set to generate 2.05 tonnes of carbon dioxide per tonne of nickel-equivalent production in the period — 93% lower than the industry average of 29 tonnes of CO2.

The study includes a downstream processing concept, which sees a third party building a stainless steel plant, likely in Timmins, which would be fed by Crawford’s high-grade product.

Over the 25-year mine life Crawford is expected to produce 842,000 tonnes of nickel, 21 million tonnes of iron and 1.5 million tonnes of chrome valued at C$24 billion ($19bn) using long-term price assumptions.

