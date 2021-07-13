Barrick working with new DRC govt on outstanding legal, fiscal issues – by Tasneem Bulbulia (Mining Weekly.com – July 12, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Gold miner Barrick Gold is strengthening ties with the recently appointed government in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and is working towards an “amicable solution of some outstanding legal and fiscal issues”, CEO Mark Bristow has said.

Briefing the media about developments at the Kibali mine, in the DRC, and the Tongon mine, in Côte d’Ivoire, at the weekend, he said Barrick’s success in building and operating the Kibali mine in a remote part of the DRC was attributable to the mutually beneficial partnerships it had forged with its in-country stakeholders – the central, provincial and local governments; its host community; civil society; and a large corps of highly competent contractors and suppliers.

“Our short-term focus is on ensuring that Kibali will remain a major generator of economic benefits for all its stakeholders well into the next decade.

“Beyond that, our exploration teams are already hunting for the next Kibali. Their success rate in finding world-class gold deposits is outstanding,” Bristow said.

