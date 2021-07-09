Gold explorers primed for ‘elephant-sized’ gold discoveries in Dubreuilville-Wawa area – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 9, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Mine construction, expansion and gold exploration revives historic northeastern Ontario gold mining camp

Gold miners and explorers are talking about discovering “elephant” deposits in the months and years to come in the Dubreuilville and Wawa area of northeastern Ontario.

The archean volcanic rocks of the Michipicoten greenstone belt seem to contain all the right geological ingredients to cook up massive new gold deposits in this historic mining camp that could rival the likes of Red Lake, Timmins, Kirkland Lake and Val d’Or.

Underground expansion is taking place at Alamos’ Island Gold Mine near Dubreuilville, surface construction is underway nearby for an open-pit operation by Argonaut Gold, and two exploration companies are finding gold at depth near some past-producing mines.

The Michipicoten belt, near the eastern shore of Lake Superior, has been extensively explored since the late 1800s and mined through its heydays of the the 1920s and 1930s.

Now a new generation of mining and exploration companies have been steadily consolidating fragmented parcels of land to set the area up to find new discoveries that may deliver wealth to this region for years to come.

