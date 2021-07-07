Fortescue produces first-ever green iron ore – by Nickolas Zakharia (Australian Mining – July 7, 2021)

Fortescue Metals Group has produced high-purity green iron ore and trialled ammonia-powered freight as part of its Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) renewable energy and industry initiative.

The initiative aimed to test if there was 100 per cent green energy to manufacture green iron and steel, fertiliser and cement.

According to FFI chief executive officer Julie Shuttleworth, trialling hydrogen, ammonia and battery technology was successful in powering the company’s trains, ship engines, haul trucks and drill rigs.

“To demonstrate this within Fortescue, we set ambitious decarbonisation targets for our own heavy industry,” Shuttleworth said.

“These are being driven by FFI’s Green Team, who are aiming to eliminate carbon emissions from our own operations. This work commenced in earnest only several months ago and the results have been immense.

