Pallinghurst makes billion-dollar bet on Quebec as global battery hub – by Nicolas Van Praet (Globe and Mail – July 5, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

European private equity investor Pallinghurst Group is making a billion-dollar bet that Quebec will recover from its early blunders in battery materials and become a dependable pillar for supply in North America, as the global shift to electric transportation accelerates in the years ahead.

London-based Pallinghurst has invested more than US$500-million to date in two key battery-mining and material-processing projects in the province, with plans for more.

The company scooped up mining company Nemaska Lithium Inc. out of bankruptcy protection in a partnership with the Quebec government’s investment arm and built up a 15-per-cent position in another supplier, Nouveau Monde Graphite.

“We’re all in” on Quebec, Pallinghurst’s co-managing partner, Arne Frandsen, told The Globe and Mail in a recent interview from his home in Geneva. “I would call it a US$1-billion bet. That’s what we have in our mind in committing to the province.”

The pledge by a sophisticated investor with a solid track record in the sector is a positive one for Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec government, which is trying to make good on an ambitious vision to capitalize on Quebec’s carbon-free hydropower and create a lithium-ion battery industry.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-pallinghurst-makes-a-billion-dollar-bet-on-quebec-as-a-global-battery/