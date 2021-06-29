Dr. Nadia Mykytczuk – Mine remediation expert appointed CEO of MIRARCO in Sudbury – by Darren MacDonald (CTV News Northern Ontario – June 28, 2021)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

SUDBURY — Dr. Nadia Mykytczuk has been named the interim president and CEO of MIRARCO in Sudbury.

MIRARCO is a mining research group that works to develop sustainable, long-term practices and technology for the industry. As interim CEO, Mykytczuk will provide support to the Goodman School of Mines at Laurentian University.

An environmental microbiologist, she received the Laurentian University Innovation Award in 2018, which is awarded to a researcher whose work has resulted in an innovative technology, process or product that benefits both the university community and society at large.

From 2016 to 2021, she held the role of Industrial Research Chair in Biomining, Bioremediation, and Science Communication. Mykytczuk is regarded as one of Canada’s top experts in biomining and bioremediation.

“Dr. Mykytczuk’s work focuses on bioleaching and mine remediation,” MIRARCO said in a news release Monday. A graduate of Laurentian University with a PhD in philosophy in adaptation to environmental stressors in acidithiobacillus ferrooxidans, she also has a Carleton University Bachelor of Science in environmental science.

