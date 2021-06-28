OPINION: A call to Canadians: Help us find every burial site. Bring every lost Indigenous child home. Prove that you are who you claim to be – by Tanya Talaga (Globe and Mail – June 26, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

“We had concentration camps here.” Those were the words of Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan.

He was speaking to the world on his phone from his car, at a press conference on Thursday that detailed the crimes against 751 children and possibly adults, whose headstones were silently, viciously removed at the Marieval Indian Residential School in the 1960s.

Canada may not have more than one million dead who were slaughtered and buried in killing fields, as they do in Cambodia. But make no mistake: Over the past 153 years, Canada has consistently used government policies – residential schools, the Sixties Scoop, the prison system, “universal” health care and repeated ignorance of our people’s necessities of life – to make damn sure we are assimilated.

Erased. “We are seeing the result of the genocide Canada committed here. We will not stop until we find all of our children,” Mr. Cameron said.

In the 1990s, Canadian peacekeepers worked to end the genocide of the Tutsi people in Rwanda. We sent funding, supplies, and reporters to cover and document the crimes. Yet Canada did nothing here.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-a-call-to-canadians-help-us-find-every-burial-site-bring-every/