Mining tourism still untapped potential in Iran (Tehran Times – June 25, 2021)

TEHRAN – Mining tourism as a relatively untapped potential could lead to economic prosperity and fuel boom in the Iran tourism scene by the means of creating new destinations and sustainable jobs for the locals.

Experts say mining tourism is a new category in the tourism industry, which involves tours of both abandoned and active mines.

Last year, Iran started to promote mining tourism by launching the first project in the Anguran lead and zinc mine, located 130 kilometers west of the northwestern city of Zanjan.

It seems, however, that Anguran has not yet been promoted effectively as the largest open-pit lead and zinc mine in West Asia, and its pristine nature.

The province of Zanjan is ranked sixth in the country by the number of mines, and it is very rich in high-grade mines of lead and zinc. The Anguran mine is one of the largest mines of its kind and one of the world’s best zinc and lead deposits.

