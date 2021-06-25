Clubs of Doom and the Limits to Models – by Terence Corcoran (Financial Post – June 25, 2021)

https://financialpost.com/

Junk Science Week: Global politicians claim to set climate policy based on ‘the science.’ But the science is driven by ‘the politics’

In November the world’s nations will meet in Glasgow for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

It is set to become the most important political event of the year and maybe the decade or — who knows, the century — as more than 100 nations attempt to create a globalist agreement to reshape the planet’s economy to meet the dictates of climate change science.

Alok Sharma, the British president of COP26, summarized the summit’s objectives: “To keep the temperature of the planet under control — limiting its increase to 1.5 degrees — the science dictates that by the second half of the century, we should be producing less carbon than we take out of the atmosphere. This is what reaching ‘net zero’ means.”

That phrase, “the science dictates,” is instructive. For decades the world has been presented with massive volumes of scientific information, research and studies based on computer models of the planet that are said to show the world heading toward a climate catastrophe.

Dramatic actions on a local, national and global scale to curb and ultimately eliminate carbon emissions are essential to prevent the devastation that threatens human existence if nothing is done.

