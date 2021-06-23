OPINION: The passage of Canada’s UNDRIP bill is a triumph we should all celebrate – by Perry Bellegarde (Globe and Mail – June 21, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Perry Bellegarde is the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

On this National Indigenous Peoples Day, it seems fitting we recognize Canada is now firmly on the path to implementing the global human rights standards set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

When it receives royal assent, it will establish a clear and undeniable obligation for the federal government to uphold the declaration and work with Indigenous peoples to develop concrete implementation plans.

This is good news for First Nations who have long fought to bring UNDRIP to life in Canada. I also believe the prospect of concrete, meaningful implementation is good news for all Canadians.

Polls tell us that the vast majority of Canadians support a better, more just relationship with First Nations based on respect for our human rights. The new legislation, which will establish a framework for aligning Canadian law with the declaration, will help get us there.

UNDRIP exists because of decades of hard work by Indigenous peoples from around the world who took their concerns and vision for realizing human rights to the United Nations.

