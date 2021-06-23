Brazil to ease licencing of newly listed strategic minerals – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – June 23, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

The Brazilian government has issued a list of specific metals which production aims to boost through a recently established policy that seeks to identify projects of minerals deemed of special interest to the country.

The so-called Policy for Strategic Minerals guarantees support to companies involved in the exploration and mining of a variety of commodities, including potash, iron ore, gold and battery metals, such as lithium, cobalt and nickel.

The government backing comes mostly in the form of easing the licencing process by facilitating, for example, the dialogue between the environmental agency responsible for conducting the environmental licensing process and authorities such as the managing bodies of Conservation Units, the National Indian Foundation (Funai), the National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform (Incra) and the National Institute of Historic and Artistic Heritage (Iphan).

Having a project of any of those minerals does not automatically qualify a company to access the program, says Adriano Drummond Trindade, a Brazilian lawyer specializing in the mining sector.

