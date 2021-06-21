Timmins City approves restoration of iconic McIntyre headframe – by Thomas Perry (Timmins Daily Press – June 18, 2021)

https://www.timminspress.com/

Timmins-based Cy Rheault Construction Ltd. has been awarded a contract for the restoration of the McIntyre headframe. City council gave the thumbs up to the project that will cost $520,000, plus HST, during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Currently, the headframe is being used by Newmont (Corporation) as part of its operations for the Hollinger pit,” said Gerry Paquette, the city’s acting manager of Parks and Recreation.

“The headframe does belong to the city, however, and it does require some significant repairs.

“An engineering firm, J.L. Richards (& Associates Limited), was contracted to review the structure and come up with a scope of work in order to ensure its structural integrity and ensure going forward it can be a tourist attraction and a centre for the arts and culture.”

The submission from Cy Rheault Construction Ltd. was one of two bids received for the project, with the other, in the amount of $899,000, plus HST, coming from Timmins-based A.J. Electric & Contracting.

