Greg Rickford becomes Ontario’s natural resources czar – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 18, 2021)

One year out from a provincial election, Premier Doug Ford’s anticipated cabinet shuffle has cast his trusted cabinet minister from Kenora-Rainy River in a bigger role.

Out as Natural Resources and Forestry Minister is John Yakabuski. His job has been handed over to Greg Rickford.

Rickford, the former federal Natural Resources Minister in the Harper government, now consolidates his hold on all things natural resources with a merged title of minister of northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry. He remains Indigenous Affairs Minister.

According to a government news release, this new northern and economic-focused ministry “will enhance development potential and sustainability” in North Ontario.

Rickford loses the Energy file which will become a separate new, but old, ministry led by Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith.

