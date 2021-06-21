Australians see open-pit potential at former Pickle Lake gold mine – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 21, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A new discovery of high-grade gold, near the surface, has Auteco Minerals is boldly talking about the potential of an open-pit operation on the site of an old Pickle Lake gold mine.

The Western Australian gold explorer had been drilling unmined areas at the site of the former Pickle Crow Mine looking for gold extensions of the current one-million-ounce resource they compiled last September.

Auteco posted the latest batch of results from its now-completed 45,000-metre drill program at its Pickle Crow Project, highlighted a new discovery, dubbed Carey. The best intercept from Carey showed 5.3 grams per tonne over 20.4 metres at a relatively shallow depth of 102 metres.

The West Perth-headquartered company said it’s finding broad zones of gold mineralization around the former underground mine that was known for high-grade narrow gold veins.

Between 1936 and 1966, the Pickle Crow Mine produced 1.5 million ounces of gold, averaging 16.1 grams per tonne. The underground operation has three shafts, 38 kilometres of lateral development and a 225-tonne-per-day processing plant on the surface that was never commissioned.

