Yellowknife to release draft reconciliation plan – by Emily Blake (Cabin Radio – June 14, 2021)

Indigenous governments and members of the public will soon get to weigh in on the City of Yellowknife’s plans for reconciliation work.

At a meeting on Monday, councillors discussed whether to release the city’s proposed reconciliation framework and action plan for public engagement.

The framework is a high-level document – to be reviewed every three to five years – that will serve as the foundation for how the city will “build respectful relationships and create a more inclusive representation” of Indigenous people.

The action plan, meanwhile, will list concrete actions the city will take to achieve those goals. Councillors appeared supportive of the plans, which were shared with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and the North Slave Métis Alliance in February. “I feel like we’re on the right path,” said Councillor Niels Konge.

When he was first elected to council nine years ago, Konge said, the city had limited interactions with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation. Now the city and First Nation have signed a memorandum of understanding, developed a joint economic development strategy, and have partnered on other projects like wildfire preparedness.

“I’m definitely proud that this is going forward”, added Councillor Stacie Smith, who is Tłı̨chǫ and currently the only Indigenous member of city council.

