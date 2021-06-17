Liam Neeson’s ‘The Ice Road’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far – by Tigran Asatryan (What’s On Netflix.com – June 7, 2021)

https://www.whats-on-netflix.com/

Netflix has made another big purchase at the European Film Market along with Christian Bale’s The Pale Blue Eye and Colin Firth’s Operation Mincemeat. The third film the streamer acquired is The Ice Road, starring Liam Neeson.

The film that Netflix bought for $18M will be distributed by Netflix in the US (other regions’ availability not yet known) from June 2021. The Ice Road was written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, writer of Die Hard With a Vengeance, Jumanji and Armageddon.

Hensleigh also wrote and directed 2004 action movie The Punisher that starred Thomas Jane. The Ice Road is produced by Aperture Media (The Trial of Chicago 7, Atomic Blonde), Envision Media Arts (Mr. Church, Death of Me) and Code Entertainment (Kill the Irishman, Drowning Mona).

What is the plot of The Ice Road?

Not much is known about the plot of The Ice Road, but here is the film’s logline.

After a remote diamond mine collapses in the far northern regions of Canada, an expert driver leads an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the lives of trapped miners. The mission escalates into chaos due to the thawing waters and a threat the rescuers never saw coming.

Producer Bart Rosenblatt said: “The only way to get the equipment up to save the miners is to take it on the ice roads with three 18-wheelers.” Additional footage was released as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week!

