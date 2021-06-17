Indigenous training funds flow for Geraldton-area gold mine project – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 17, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Queen’s Park delivers $3.6 million to prepare the construction, mining workforce for Greenstone Gold open-pit mine

Greenstone Gold Mines will have a homegrown skilled workforce at its disposal by the time the green light is given to start construction of an open-pit gold mine and processing plant, south of Geraldton.

Provincial Labour, Training and Skills Development Minister Monte McNaughton announced $3.6 million in training dollars for up to 150 Indigenous trainees to get involved in the massive $1-billion development project.

“A good job is a source of dignity and pride,” said McNaughton in a June 17 webcall. “By preparing people for careers in the trades, you give them a shot at a solid future with great pay.”

The money comes from Ontario’s larger $115-million Skills Development Fund with the training initiative to be led by the Minodahmun Development LP.

When Equinox Gold officially gives the word to commence construction, the Greenstone Gold Mine will employ, on average, 550 people over the three-year build and employ 450 miners when in operation.

