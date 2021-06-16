FMG Billion Opportunities program thriving 10 years on – by Sarah Smit (National Indigenous Times – May 19, 2021)

Balyku woman Elsa Derschow never thought in a million years that she would own a brand new grading machine, but Fortescue Metals Group’s Billion Opportunities program has made that a reality.

Derschow runs Brindabella Resources, a plant hire business servicing FMG’s Cloudbreak mine in the Pilbara, alongside four other female Pilbara Traditional Owners.

The business was awarded a three-year contract this year, tipping Fortescue’s Indigenous procurement program, Billion Opportunities, over the $3 billion mark.

Billion Opportunities was established in 2011 with the stretch goal of awarding a billion dollars in contracts to Aboriginal businesses in two years.

Now at the 10th anniversary of the program’s establishment, more than $3 billion has been awarded to Aboriginal businesses and joint ventures. A major barrier to doing business for Aboriginal companies is lack of access to capital.

