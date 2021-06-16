Exploration roundup: The search for battery metals charges up these Temiskaming junior miners – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 15, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Untapped resources of silver and cobalt bring out the drill rigs to historic northeastern Ontario mine properties

A surge of exploration activity is taking place in the historic mining camps of the Temiskaming area as junior miners poke holes and survey ground in looking for new veins of silver and bypassed stockpiles of cobalt, needed for the electric vehicle market and to feed the critical minerals supply chain.

A steady diet of high-grade silver results have been emanating from a former Temiskaming silver mine where Vancouver junior miner Brixton Metals has been exploring an unmined portion of its 3,200-hectare property.

The company released the last batch of drill results from an 18,000-metre fall and winter drilling program at its Langis Project, situated just north of Lake Temiskaming and very close to the Québec border.

One drill hole in the Shaft 6 area yielded 187 grams per tonne (g/t) of silver over a 24-metre length, including 356 g/t over 10 metres.

Langis produced 10.6 million ounces between 1908 and 1980 with at a grade of 25 ounces per ton, including 358,340 pounds of cobalt. The place was shuttered in 1990 due to a drop in silver prices.

