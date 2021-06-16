Empowerment is the key to FMG’s joint ventures – by Sarah Smit (National Indigenous Times – June 16, 2021)

Without the support of Fortescue Metals Group, Nygumarta businessman Ricky Osborne’s business wouldn’t be where it is today.

Mr Osborne owns Jatu Clothing and PPE with his daughters Yvonne Kelly-Osborne and Jummana Osborne. He has supplied clothing and personal protective equipment to the mining company for six of the eight years his company has been in operation.

“One of the most important things for me, and not just for our business, for Aboriginal businesses across the board, is the very strong corporate citizenry push the likes of (FMG chair) Andrew Forrest has promoted to go with Aboriginal people,” he said. “That commitment has had a very significant impact in opening up opportunities for Aboriginal businesses, particularly in WA.

FMG’s leadership in the Aboriginal business space has flown under the radar, but Fortescue’s communities senior manager Heath Nelson has been working tirelessly to build the capacity of Aboriginal businesses for the past 10 years.

The company’s Aboriginal engagement strategy is focused on training, employment, and business development. When Mr Nelson came on board in 2011, FMG had two Aboriginal businesses in their supply chain, with only $20 million in contracts awarded.

