Canada, EU form raw materials pact to cut reliance on China – by John Follain (Financial Post/Bloomberg – June 15, 2021)

Canada and the European Union launched a new partnership to secure supply chains for critical minerals and reduce dependence on China in a push for jobs and to counter climate change.

“With EU partners, we talked about what we can do to build a cleaner economy for years to come,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday after meeting with EU chiefs in Brussels.

“To begin with, in order to continue creating good, green jobs for the middle class, we must secure supply chains for critical minerals and metals that are essential for things like electric car batteries.”

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, mentioned China.

“We as Europeans want to diversify our imports away from producers like China because we want more sustainability, less environmental damage and we want transparency on raw materials,” von der Leyen said, speaking alongside Trudeau.

