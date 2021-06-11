An Australian iron ore company is shifting to green energy, and Labrador is in its sights – by Rob Antle (CBC News Newfoundland-Labrador – June 11, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/

Fortescue has ambitious plans to become carbon-neutral through renewable and hydrogen projects

It may seem like an incongruous initiative: a major Australian company built on iron ore, sending top officials on an around-the-world hunt for green energy opportunities.

They have visited nearly 50 countries, in the midst of a roiling global pandemic. The aim? To lead the global energy transition away from carbon to greener options.

The company has already signed a number of deals to do feasibility studies in other countries, including Brazil, Indonesia and Afghanistan. And that company from Down Under is now eyeing potential opportunities in Labrador.

“Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) is committed to taking a leadership role to address climate change, by developing new renewable energy projects that support the establishment of green hydrogen and other green industrial products,” company CEO Julie Shuttleworth said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

“As part of this, FFI is assessing opportunities for projects globally, including in Canada, to support potential green operations. The Newfoundland and Labrador region, and its renewable energy potential, is an exciting opportunity for green hydrogen production.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/nl-fortescue-labrador-green-hydrogen-1.6060904