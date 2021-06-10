EDITORIAL: Green groups against renewable energy (Las Vegas Review-Journal – June 8, 2021)

https://www.reviewjournal.com/

It’s become apparent that radical environmentalists aren’t just waging war on fossil fuels, they’re against virtually any energy development at all. This deserves more attention, particularly given the rush by Democrats in Nevada and other states to impose renewable mandates.

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would seek to protect Tiehm’s buckwheat, a wildflower found only in a remote area of western Nevada, under the Endangered Species Act.

The decision came after the Center for Biological Diversity threatened the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management with legal action.

Not coincidentally, the wildflower’s habitat includes Rhyolite Ridge, west of Tonapah and about 20 miles from the California line, which is also home to significant lithium deposits.

The mining company ioneer Ltd. wants to construct the country’s first boron-lithium mine at the site in order to supply materials for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and other green technologies.

