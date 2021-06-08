Russia brings back largest global uranium project – by Polina Leganger Bronder (The Barents Observer – June 8, 2021)

https://thebarentsobserver.com/en/

Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev has instructed Rosatom to submit a plan for the resumption of uranium mining in Yakutia.

Rosatom, the state corporation specializing in nuclear power, in 2017 suspended the development of Yakut uranium deposits but is now ordered to resume mining in the region by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Yuri Trutnev.

News online RBC reported that Tutnev announced his nudge towards Rosatom at a meeting on the efficiency of the utilization of minerals and the conduction of geological exploration in Yakutia on June 2nd.

The latest time at which the license freeze can be upheld is 2025, however, the process of revoking the license suspension is already on its way.

Yakutia, also known as the Republic of Sakha, occupies approximately one-fifth of Russia’s territory. The region is known for its earthly riches; the Elkon uranium field being an uncontestably grand component of the area’s wealth.

The field holds approximately 357,1 thousand tons of uranium, making it the world’s largest. Uranium, which is a heavy metal, is highly important in the development of nuclear power.

