Glencore preparing to go deeper than deep at Timmins’ Kidd Mine – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 8, 2021)

Feasibility study to be start on another expansion to world’s deepest base metal operation

After 55 years, the world’s deepest base metal mine looks to still have some life yet.

Glencore Canada is spending US$44 million on drilling and a feasibility study in preparing for another deep mine expansion at Kidd Mine near Timmins Kidd’s current life of mine runs out at the end of 2023 but Glencore management and technical staff have been working to extend it.

Known as Mine 5, Glencore said they’ve put 89,000 metres of drilling into the ore body and have queued up a new round of 87,000 metres once safety protocols are put in place.

Along with the feasibility study, some underground development and engineering work will be done, according to information provided by the mining company.

Located 25 kilometres north of Timmins, the Kidd Mine is currently the deepest base metal mine in the world with active mining taking place at 9,600 feet (2,926 metres). The shaft bottom is currently at 9,889 feet (3,014 metres), more than three kilometres down.

