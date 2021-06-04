Attracting workers to mining remains a challenge, say recruiters – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – June 4, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Skilled workers in high demand for Northern Ontario’s booming industry

Stacey Rodel admits that, before joining Kirkland Lake Gold (KL Gold) four years ago, her knowledge of the mining industry was limited. Dirty, hard manual labour, and a low-skilled workforce with few chances for career development – that was her perception of the sector.

“What I quickly learned upon joining Kirkland Lake Gold was this is not at all what mining is, in any shape or form,” said Rodel, the company’s human resources business partner.

Instead, she said, she found a sector brimming with opportunity, offering a highly diverse array of career paths, an emphasis on worker safety, and a strong commitment to community.

“Our goal is to invest in and retain employees who want to work and live in Northern Ontario.” Speaking as a panellist about the workforce needs of mining companies operating in the North, Rodel was one of several participants in the Mining the Abitibi Greenstone Belt tradeshow, held virtually June 2-3.

The two-day event, hosted by Canadian Trade-Ex, replaced The Big Event mining show, which annually attracts hundreds of participants to Timmins to share best practices, learn about new equipment and technology, and tune in as industry leaders share their predictions for the future of the sector.

