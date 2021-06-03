Mining the Northwest: First Nations training program to fill mining ranks – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 3, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord communities, Northern College, regional mining players team up to bolster homegrown workforce

A resurgence in mining and exploration in northwestern Ontario has spurred a new skills training partnership to increase First Nation participation in regional mining projects.

The Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord has teamed up with Northern College, its Haileybury School of Mines, eight mining companies and suppliers with other organizations to establish a proposed Sioux Lookout Mining Centre of Excellence.

Eager to get to work on this project is Jake Dockstator, the new executive director of the Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord Economic Development Corporation. Dockstator calls the training centre and partnership an “excellent opportunity” to increase the involve of Indigenous people in the industry.

Also teaming up with the development corporation and Northern College are Superior Strategies, Sioux Lookout Area Aboriginal Management Board, Municipality of Sioux Lookout, Treasury Metals, Auteco, First Mining, Evolution Mining, Major Drilling, Boart Longyear, Domtar, PureGold, and Newmont.

The fledgling corporation sprang from the Friendship Accord, signed in 2012, which originally involved the municipality of Sioux Lookout and Lac Seul and Slate Falls First Nations. The alliance expanded to include Cat Lake First Nation and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.

