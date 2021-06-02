Vale, Steel remain in talks as workers picket – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – June 2, 2021)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Vale workers took to the picket lines Tuesday for the first time in a dozen years after rejecting a tentative deal reached by their union and the company.

“Our membership spoke and they are bringing the message back that concessions are not acceptable,” said Kevin Boyd, vice-president with USW 6500. “And very clearly, a lot of it is in benefits.”

Among the more unpopular changes outlined in the new five-year contract are the removal of retiree health benefits for any new hire and the elimination of over-the-counter drug coverage (except for life-sustaining medication).

Members also feel the wage increases — 0.5 per cent in each of the first two years and one per cent over each of the remaining three — are meagre given current market conditions and the company’s profits, and would have preferred to see a bigger boost to pensions.

According to the agreement, the monthly benefit for workers (with 30 or more years of employment) on the defined pension plan would grow by $100 over the course of the contract, increasing by $50 after one year and by the same amount after four.

