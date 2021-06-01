Vale workers in Sudbury reject contract offer and go on strike – by Erik White (CBC News Sudbury – June 1, 2021)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Picketlines are up at Vale’s mines, mill and smelter in Sudbury as the union representing 2,400 workers have voted down a tentative agreement with the mining giant.

United Steelworkers Local 6500 says in a statement on its website that 87 per cent of members cast ballots in a ratification vote Monday night and 70 per cent rejected the deal the union bargaining committee was recommending.

“Thank you for your overwhelming support to return us to the bargaining table,” reads the statement. “We are newly energized with this result and are looking forward to bringing your message to the company to let them know our work is not complete.”

In a release, Vale says “contingency plans have been implemented to preserve the integrity and safety of the plants and mines” in Sudbury.

Meanwhile, Vale refinery workers in Port Colborne, Ont. represented by Steelworkers Local 6200 accepted the new agreement.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/vale-strike-steelwokers-6500-1.6048229?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar