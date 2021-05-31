Trudeau’s EV ambitions need strategic shift, nickel CEO says – by Yvonne Yue Li and Stephen Wicary (Bloomberg News – May 31, 2021)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

Canada needs a better strategy to build up an electric-vehicle supply chain and become a North American battery hub that takes advantage of a global push toward cleaner energy.

That’s the parting advice Sherritt International’s outgoing CEO David Pathe has for the Canadian government and an industry set to disrupt everything from mining to automaking.

“Canada as a whole, with some leadership from the federal government, needs to be more strategic about how we develop that industry from a national industrial policy perspective,” Pathe, 50, said in a Friday interview.

“It takes more coordinated policy from the government to bring all the pieces together because it needs more than just raw materials.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has touted Canada as having potential to be a global leader in making batteries for electric vehicles, electrification, and clean technology.

