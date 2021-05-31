Northwestern Ontario First Nation seeks to stop mineral exploration on ‘sacred’ space – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 31, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Ginoogaming First Nation seeks protection for 100-square-mile area

A northwestern Ontario First Nation is seeking a court injunction to stop mineral exploration in a 100-square-mile area it wants set aside as a protected space for spiritual practices.

Ginoogaming First Nation will appear in Superior Court in Toronto on June 1 to stop prospector Michael Malouf from working in an area it considers a “sacred and cultural keystone area” within the community’s traditional territory.

Michael Malouf is president of Quaternary Mining & Exploration Company. Ginoogaming is next to the town of Longlac, 300 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

The First Nation is also out to stop the provincial government from issuing an exploration permit to another exploration company run by William Kerr.

In a May 31 news release, Ginoogaming said it tried to avoid litigation by writing letters to Premier Doug Ford and Energy, Northern Development and Mines Minister Greg Rickford proposing interim and long-term protection for this area.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/northwestern-ontario-first-nation-seeks-to-stop-mineral-exploration-on-sacred-space-3824626