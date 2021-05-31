Is Ivanhoe’s Western Foreland DRC’s next major copper discovery? – by Chantelle Kotze (Mining Review Africa – May 28, 2021)

Canadian mining company Ivanhoe Mines’ Western Foreland exploration licences, located to the west of the tier-one Kamoa-Kakula copper project, is a key pipeline asset for the company, which it believes can yield additional high-grade copper discoveries within the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Despite being focused on executing construction and development activities at the Kamoa-Kakula, Platreef and Kipushi projects, the company has exploration in its DNA and company founder and executive co-chair, Robert Friedland, is always in search of the next world-scale discovery, writes CHANTELLE KOTZE.

Having amassed a wealth of geological and related technical information about the Western Foreland region during the discovery and advancement of the nearby Kamoa-Kakula project, Ivanhoe Mines has spent the past two years securing the various exploration licenses that now make up the Western Foreland exploration project.

According to Ivanhoe Mines VP for resources George Gilchrist, the Western Foreland exploration project consists of 17 licences to the north, south and west of Kamoa-Kakula. These licences were identified based on the exciting potential for the extension of the geological terrain that hosts the high-grade mineralisation at Kamoa-Kakula.

The 17 licences cover a combined area of approximately 2 550 km2 of ground which the company’s geological team has prioritised as the most promising for further high-grade copper discoveries.

