Mark Selby lays out the big picture for a stainless steel industry in Timmins – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – May 28, 2021)

Canada Nickel CEO says base metal project capable of generating downstream processing possibilities

Since touching down in Timmins a year and half ago, Mark Selby has been trying to put the world-renowned gold district on the map as an emerging global nickel camp.

Twenty months after Canada Nickel Company punched its first drill hole at its Crawford nickel sulphide project, the CEO and chair of the Toronto-based junior mining company is sitting on a resource capable of delivering 1.9 billion pounds of nickel over a 25-year mine life.

Canada Nickel posted a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) this week on its flagship Crawford nickel sulphide project, 40 kilometres north of Timmins.

Selby insists their resource of nickel, iron and chrome only stands to get larger as the proposed open-pit mine project moves into a “pivotal year” in the short corporate history of the company.

“This is really just in the beginning,” said Selby in a webcall this week to analysts and investors about the PEA and their budding plans for a large-scale, carbon-neutral open-pit mine and mill operation.

