Seven new mines, expansions in the queue in BC – by Nelson Bennett (Business In Vancouver – May 26, 2021)

Seven new mines could be built in B.C. in the coming years – an investment worth $4 billion that would generate 6,400 new construction and mining jobs.

But if the B.C. government wants those jobs, it needs to unclog its sclerotic permitting system, said Michael Goehring, president of the Mining Association of BC.

“Before any of these projects can proceed, and before the economic benefits can start flowing, they must be permitted by government,” Goehring said Wednesday in his annual address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

“I said this here two years ago and, unfortunately, I have to say it again.” Goehring cited a couple of examples of new mines or mine expansions that are in the works. One is Artemis Gold (TSX-V: ARTG) Blackwater gold mine near Vanderhoof.

“That project will boost the economy of B.C.’s central interior at a time when it desperately needs a boost,” Goehring said. “With this one mine, we’re talking 825 construction jobs for two years and up to 457 new jobs that will be created during operations.”

