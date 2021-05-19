Canada has “right ingredients” to be EV battery leader – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – May 19, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Canada has a “once-in-generation” opportunity to establish itself as a major player in the global battery sector, but it needs to act fast to seize the opportunity, a new report reflecting the views of stakeholders across the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain shows.

Clean Energy Canada’s study, compiling opinions of major actors in the sector, such as General Motors Canada, Lion Electric, the Mining Association of Canada (MAC), the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association and Unifor, concludes the country has the right ingredients for a successful battery sector.

Canada is rich in lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, aluminum and manganese, key ingredients for advanced battery manufacturing and storage technology.

That could mean the country is in a good position to tap into the global market for lithium-ion batteries, which is expected to exceed $100 billion by 2030. The vast majority of this growing demand will come from electric cars, buses, and trucks.

Having most of the highly-demanded raw materials, however, is not enough. Without an ecosystem that allows for the creation of a market and industry for batteries, Canada could miss the chance to position itself as a top competitor in the global EV battery supply chain, the report warns.

