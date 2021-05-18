Newmont completes acquisition of GT Gold – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – May 17, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT), the world’s No. 1 gold miner, completed on Monday the acquisition of GT Gold, after it grabbed the remaining 85.1% of common shares of the Canadian explorer it did not already own.

The C$393 million ($325m) cash deal, first announced in March, gives the US-based gold giant the Tatogga gold-copper project, located in the Traditional Territory of the Tahltan Nation.

“With the acquisition of GT Gold and the Tatogga project in the highly sought-after Golden Triangle district of British Columbia, Canada, Newmont continues to strengthen our world-class portfolio,” Newmont president and CEO Tom Palmer said in the statement.

Tatogga is just about 14km west of Imperial Metal’s Red Chris copper-gold mine in northwest British Columbia.

The copper-gold project, which includes the primary Saddle North asset, has the potential to contribute significant gold and copper annual production to Newmont’s overall output.

