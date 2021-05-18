‘It’s not going to happen by accident’: The push for an EV revolution in Canada – by Kamyar Razavi & Mike Drolet (Global News – May 15, 2021)

https://globalnews.ca/

Like most runners, Marc Bédard is used to co-existing with cars, trucks and buses on his morning jogs.

But it’s the exhaust that wears him out. “I’m running in the morning and sometimes I have one of those old diesel school buses in front of me, and I can hardly breathe,” he tells Global News.

Luckily, Bédard in a position to do something about those polluting fumes. The company he founded, Lion Electric, has grown into a major North American manufacturer of electric school buses and trucks.

Lion began operations in 2008 as Lion Bus, building diesel school buses. At the time, Bédard recalls, customers were not ready to transform their diesel fleets to electric. But, he saw the tide shifting, and he took the plunge. “What we were saying at Lion is that if we don’t do it now, at some point it’s going to be too late,” Bédard tells Global News’ The New Reality.

The bet paid off. The company has more than electric 300 buses on the road in Canada and the United States, and it recently signed deals to supply delivery vehicles for Amazon and IKEA.

For the rest of this article: https://globalnews.ca/news/7861399/electric-vehicles-canada/