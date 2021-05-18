Accent: Living with Lake remains a symbol of hope for Sudbury – by Elizabeth Bamberger (Sudbury Star – May 15, 2021)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Accent: Environmental excellence on the shore of Lake Ramsey must be preserved during Laurentian University’s restructuring process

There are landmarks in our city that show how the imagination and vision of small groups of individuals can take root and grow. Science North is a prominent example.

Another is Canada’s first school of architecture in 45 years that opened its doors to Laurentian students in 2013, seeding excitement, renewal and hope in the downtown core.

The iconic Vale Living With Lakes Centre on the shores of Lake Ramsey is a third, and its story needs to be told, especially in this turbulent time.

The Lake Centre is home to globally significant, environmental research programs that offer students unique experience, equipping them for jobs across the country. Like Science North and the school of architecture, it was inspired by a small group of community leaders, led by John Gunn that raised funds and built partnerships for 15 years beginning in the 1990s.

The idea for the Centre began with a modest goal: to build an up-to-date laboratory to house the “Cooperative Freshwater Ecology Unit”, a research group of university and government scientists who, for 20 years, had occupied four aging cottages on the historic Ministry of Natural Resources fire and insect surveillance airbase on Lake Ramsey.

