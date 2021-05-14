Drill rigs turning for gold, palladium discoveries on Superior’s North Shore – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 14, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Exploration boom in the northwest continues for precious, industrial and ‘green’ metals

Gold and palladium exploration continues to dominate activity along the north shore of Lake Superior.

A mix of junior miners are either securing an initial foothold in northwestern Ontario, drilling off deposits, or approaching environmental and regulatory milestones in advancing their projects toward production.

Sudbury’s Manitou Gold is picking up the pace of exploration at its Goudreau Project, outside Dubreuilville. Since raising $5 million in financing last month, the company boosted its drill program from 10,000 metres to 30,000 metres.

After an encouraging winter exploration campaign, Manitou said it’s diving into a new drill program to test new targets in a part of its property called the Baltimore Deformation Zone. The company said these deformation zones are the key to discovering major gold deposits and showings in this region.

The company holds 350 square kilometres of land between Alamos’ Island Gold Mine and Argonaut’s Magino Mine construction project to the west and the former Renabie Mine to the east. The company is also conducting followup drilling to test new targets at its Stover Zone, located within the Goudreau property.

