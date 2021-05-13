KGHM to sell its smaller mines outside Poland – by Staff (Mining.com – May 13, 2021)

https://www.mining.com/

KGHM plans to sell its smaller mines outside Poland, including the Carlota copper mine in the United States.

“We decided that the smaller mines do not fit in our portfolio. It seems that now is an ideal time to sell,” Pawel Gruza, vice president in charge of foreign assets, said in a news conference.

The company plans to reinvest the proceeds in its domestic operations.

KGHM has located its facilities in Europe, North and South America. With over 38 million tonnes of copper ore resources worldwide, is one of the world’s biggest copper and silver producers.

The company has been mining in Poland since the 1950s and it is 32% owned by the government.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/kghm-to-sell-its-smaller-mines-outside-poland/